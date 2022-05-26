Sherry Rascon, age 50 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was a long time member of Faith Baptist Church. Her hobbies included singing, spending time with her family, and making new friends. She was a true friend to anyone she became close with and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Benjamin and Rachel Judkins; Husband, Francisco J. Rascon; Brothers, Terry and Larry Judkins; Sisters, Elaine Serratt, Stella Brazier, and Shirley Keener.
She is survived by her Sons, Michael Yocom (Amber), Francisco Rascon (Casey), and Andrew Judkins (Tabitha); Brothers, Johnny and Stevie Judkins; Sisters, Rita Wilburn, Teresa Smith (Larry), Cynthia Caperton (Danny) and Brenda Smith (Charlie); 10 Grandchildren; Several Nieces, Nephews, and close friends.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
