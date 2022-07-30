Sherry Yvette Davis, age 55 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home in Lawrenceburg, TN. In her spare time, she loved singing and music, as well as painting. She also cared deeply for her family and was a loving mother who will be dearly missed. She attended Calvary Hill Church of God.
She is preceded in death by her Mother, Leda Faye Weathers; Sisters, Melissa Williams and Donna Cochrell.
She is survived by her Daughter, Ashley Nicole Davis (Bettina Armstrong); Father, Orville Eugene Weathers; Sister, Pamela Hedgepeth; Several Nieces and Nephews.
A memorial Service will be held at a later date.
