Shirley Ann Arnold, 79, of Leoma, TN, passed away Friday March 3, 2023, at home. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN; retired from Kay Windsor & Hardee's; and a member of Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday March 7, 2023, at 10 AM. Rev. Delphinus Mutajuka will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM on Monday March 6, 2023, at Loretto Memorial Chapel with a Rosary Service at 7:00 PM.
Survivors are her daughter Wendy Arnold of Leoma, TN; sister Georgette "Georgie" Henkel (Karl) of Loretto, TN; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by husband Hubert Edwin Arnold; parents John Thomas Sr. and Anna Catherine Boulie Kemper; brothers Tommy Kemper, Buddy Kemper and Jimmy Kemper.
