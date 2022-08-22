Shirley Ann McGill, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN. passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center, She was a member of College Place Church of Christ; She loved tending to her flowers and greenhouse, taking care of her home, her dogs, visiting people and devoting her time to help others.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Leroy Bumpas; Essie Bumpas; three sisters, Grace Webster, Martha Kennedy, and Dorothy Beene, five brothers, Leroy Bumpas, Jr., Frank Bumpas, Joe Bumpas, Robert Bumpas, and Jerry Bumpas, and one Niece, Sederria Jones.
She is survived by her Husband of 28 Wonderful years, Seth McGill; Two Sons, Cornell Anderson (Deborah), Tremayne Love; Sister, Lillie M. Jones, of Lawrenceburg, TN; Grandchildren, Alexis Saleen Love, Dwaine Olden; Great Grandchildren, Zoe and Asher Smith; Nieces, Angela Crenshaw, Mary Louise Stewart, Debra Wilkerson, Diane Jones, Carolyn Martin, Linda Bellafant, Bettie Harvell, Darlisa Beene, Clentria Williams, Pamela Preacely, and Jackie Bumpas. Nephews, John F. Kennedy, Jerry Bumpas, Jr., Leonard Beene Jr., and Christopher Beene.
A Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral home on Friday, August 26th, 2022 at from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 PM.
Interment will be held at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
Repast will be held at United Church in Lawrenceburg, TN
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
