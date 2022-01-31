Shirley Ann Wilburn, age 85, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Salant & Salant, a homemaker, and a member of Fall River United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey Allen and Elsie Mae Bassham Howell; her husband, Reford Shelon Wilburn; one brother, Glynn Ladelle Howell; and one sister, Frances Gail Nave.
She is survived by three sons, Mike Wilburn (Sandra), Gary Wilburn (Becky), and Mark Wilburn (Edie), all of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Shelby Jean Cox (Archie) of Lawrenceburg, TN; ten grandchildren, Jason Wilburn, Shalyn Williams, Jon Wilburn, Jill Luby, Wes Wilburn, Emilee Wilburn, Cole Wilburn, Kaleb Short, Zach Short, and Lindsey Willis; twelve great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 01, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 01, 2022, with Ray McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Fall River Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
