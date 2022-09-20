Mrs. Shirley Faye Watkins White, 72, resident Byhalia, Mississippi and former resident of Lewisburg, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.
Funeral Services for Shirley will be conducted on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home with Pastor Don McCollough and Pastor Shawn Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Jordan’s Field of Dreams at Sunset Park Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
A Lewisburg native, Shirley was born on August 9, 1950, to the late Houston Watkins and the late Irona Shelton Watkins. She loved camping, watching birds & animals, and her coffee. Mrs. White was a member of the Assembly of God.
Survivors include her husband, Michael White of Byhalia, MS; son, Brandon (Amanda) White of Leoma; daughters, Jan (Jeremy) Gilliam of Lewisburg, Wende (Patrick) Ellison of Lewisburg, Kendra (Matthew) Dickins of Leoma; grandchildren, Savannah Shadrick, Mason Shadrick, Krista Lawson, Ashland Dickins, Makenna Dickins, Brayden White, Harrison White; brother, Junior (Betty) Watkins; and sister-in-law, Kyle Watkins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Watkins, and grandson, Jordan Curtis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse, 2650 Memorial Blvd., Suite B, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
