Funeral service for Mrs. Shirley Harris Reed, age 72, of Fayetteville will be held at 1pm on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Washington Street Church of Christ with Bro. Mark Massey and Bro. Jacob Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held from 11am until 1pm on Thursday at Washington Street Church of Christ.
Shirley was born September 9, 1950, in Pulaski, TN to the late William Lewis and Florence Lena Abernathy Harris. She was a graduate of Lawrence County High School, and she retired as a mail carrier for the Petersburg Post Office. Shirley was a member of the Booneville Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting and shopping yard sales and loved gaming with her grandkids. Shirley passed away July 18, 2023, at Lynchburg Nursing Center surrounded by her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Heather (Ray) McNatt of Booneville, TN, Christy (Jeff) Smith of West Point, TN, Kimberly (Scott) Shelton of Fayetteville, TN; son, Robert (Amy) Reed of Gallatin, TN; grandchildren, Andrew Reed, Rachel Reed, Michael (Hillari) Smith, Devin Anderson, Lela McNatt, Raby McNatt, Michael McNatt; great-granddaughter, Brenley McNatt; and sister, Carolyn Horan. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Groce Reed; and siblings, Peggy Randolph, Lurlie Smith, Howard Harris, Wayne Harris, David Harris, and Doris Powell.
Higgins Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Shirley Harris Reed.
