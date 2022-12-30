Shirley Jane McCafferty, age 75, of Summertown, TN passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from the Lawrence County School System where she was the Librarian at Leoma Elementary School, and a member of Christ-Centered New Covenant Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Verlie Cross Roberts; and her husband, Ken McCafferty.
She is survived by two sons, Rex McCafferty (Jennifer) and Keith McCafferty (Michelle); two daughters, Tina Gorbatoff (Chris) and Delinda Chomer (Marvin); six granddaughters, Kayla Brink (Chris), Shelby Parrish (William), Lexie Porter, Alyssa Campbell, Tori Campbell, and Melissa Chomer; four grandsons, JD McCafferty, Keegan McCafferty, Cole McCafferty, and Alex Chomer; two great-grandsons, Wyatt Parrish and Duke Parrish; two sisters, Wendall Garner and Sue McKissack; sister-in-law, Colista Shelton; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Christ-Centered New Covenant Church. A memorial service will be conducted at Christ-Centered New Covenant Church at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 31, 2022, with Johnny Prentice officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to Christ-Centered New Covenant Church, 962 N. Brace Road, Summertown, TN 38483. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.