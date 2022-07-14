Shirley Lee Shults Wallace, age 86 of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday July 12, 2022 at Home after a brief illness. She was a native of St Joseph, MO. Retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Church of God faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday July 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Dustin Wilburn will be officiating. Burial will follow in Lindsey Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel
Survivors are:
Husband- Oneal Wallace Leoma, TN
Son- Jerry Shults Leoma, TN
Step Sons- Eddie Wallace Murfreesboro, TN
Rex Wallace Leoma, TN
Daughter- Cindy Simpson (Harvey) Lawrenceburg, TN
Step Daughter- Anita Odem Lawrenceburg, TN
3-Grandchildren- Stephen Shults
Quintin Shults
Chris Simpson (Kindlyn)
2-Great Grandsons- Tidus Shults
Gavin Shults
6-Step Grandchildren
5-Step Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
1st Husband- Harry Shults
Parents- Robert & Lethel Stewart
Brother- Jack Stewart
Sisters- Nira Japp- Nina Daugherty
Donna Bayne & Dixie McBrien
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.