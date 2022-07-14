LOCAL OBITUARY

Shirley Lee Shults Wallace, age 86  of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday July 12, 2022 at Home after a brief illness. She  was a native of St Joseph, MO. Retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Church of God faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday July 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM.  Dustin Wilburn will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Lindsey Grove Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel 

 

Survivors are: 

Husband-                     Oneal Wallace                                    Leoma, TN 

Son-                              Jerry Shults                                        Leoma, TN 

Step Sons-                    Eddie Wallace                                    Murfreesboro, TN 

                                      Rex Wallace                                       Leoma, TN 

Daughter-                    Cindy Simpson (Harvey)                  Lawrenceburg, TN 

Step Daughter-            Anita Odem                                       Lawrenceburg, TN 

3-Grandchildren-        Stephen Shults 

                                      Quintin Shults 

                                      Chris Simpson (Kindlyn) 

2-Great Grandsons-    Tidus Shults 

                                      Gavin Shults 

6-Step Grandchildren 

5-Step Great Grandchildren 

Preceded In Death By: 

1st Husband-      Harry Shults 

Parents-             Robert & Lethel Stewart 

Brother-            Jack Stewart 

Sisters-              Nira Japp- Nina Daugherty 

                           Donna Bayne & Dixie McBrien 

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

