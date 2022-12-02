LOCAL OBITUARY

Shirley Mae Ellis Krick Gobell , age 73 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a house keeper, and a member of Bluewater Baptist Church. A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00am Saturday December 2nd at Fairview Cemetery in Loretto, TN  

Survivors are: 

Son- Randy Wade Krick Loretto, TN 

2 Brothers- Charles Ellis Loretto, TN 

Steve Ellis (Cindy) Loretto, TN 

Sister- Judy Ellis Braly (Danny) Lawrenceburg, TN 

2 Grandsons- Jesse Krick Loretto, TN 

Steven Krick Spokane, WA 

3 Nephews- Tim, Tony, & John Braly 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Gobell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you