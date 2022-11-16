LOCAL OBITUARY

Shirley Mae Ellis Krick Gobell , age 73 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a house keeper,and a member of Bluewater Baptist Church.  A graveside service will be held at a later date.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                                Randy Wade Krick                           Loretto, TN

2 Brothers-                    Charles Ellis                                       Loretto, TN

                                       Steve Ellis (Cindy)                              Loretto, TN

Sister-                           Judy Ellis Braly (Danny)                   Lawrenceburg, TN

2 Grandsons-                Jesse Krick                                         Loretto, TN

                                      Steven Krick                                       Spokane, WA

3 Nephews-                   Tim, Tony, & John Braly

     

 

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Gobell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

