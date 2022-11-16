Shirley Mae Ellis Krick Gobell , age 73 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a house keeper,and a member of Bluewater Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Survivors are:
Son- Randy Wade Krick Loretto, TN
2 Brothers- Charles Ellis Loretto, TN
Steve Ellis (Cindy) Loretto, TN
Sister- Judy Ellis Braly (Danny) Lawrenceburg, TN
2 Grandsons- Jesse Krick Loretto, TN
Steven Krick Spokane, WA
3 Nephews- Tim, Tony, & John Braly
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
