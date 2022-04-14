Shirley McLemore Webb, 63, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. She enjoyed her morning cup of coffee, birdwatching, gardening, HGTv, going to the beach and her world revolved around her family, especially her grand babies.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 16th from 10 – 11 a.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Archie & Nadine McLemore and her husband, Richard Webb. She is survived by her children, Tyler Hunsburger and his fiancé, Baylee Newton, Andrea Higginbotham and her husband, Chris and Britney Wilder; grandchildren, Jacob Davis, Noah Higginbotham, Logan Higginbotham, Isaac Wilder and Anabelle Wilder; siblings, Gary McLemore, Glenn McLemore and Donna Barton and her husband, Jim; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the family.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
