Shirley Reed Townsend, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her residence.  She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired Beautician, an avid artist, and a member of First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceburg. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelsey R. and Razzie Hannah Reed; one daughter, Stephanie Townsend Waddell; and one sister, Faye Reed Nation.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joe "J.W." "Dub" Townsend of Murfreesboro, TN.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022, with Murray Paul Gordon officiating.   The family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Jan 13
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 13, 2022
1:00PM
Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
2951 US 43
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
