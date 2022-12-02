Shirley Ruth Pratt Johnson, ang 88 of Pulaski passed away November 29, 2022.
Shirley was born September 13, 1934 to the late Malcolm and Viva Campbell Pratt.
In her early years, Shirley graduated from Bodenham High School and then worked at South Central Bell. She later worked for Gibson and Cardin Drugs, followed by Reeves Drug Store.
Sandra is survived locally by her nieces, Sandra Campbell, Betty Campbell, and Debbie Turner, Other nieces and nephews reside in indiana.
A special thanks to Meadowbrook Nursing home nurses and staff who provided extraordinary care and love for Shirley.
Visitation with the family will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Carr And Erwin Funeral Home, where Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial to Follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
