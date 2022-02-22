Mrs. Shirley A. Walters, age 78, wife of Ardeen Walters, and a resident of Leoma, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at her residence.
The family will celebrate her life with a memorial service at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on January 7, 1943, in Leoma, Shirley was the daughter of the late Bentley Dover and the late Carmel Newton Dover. She married William Ardeen Walters on March 6, 1965, and together they had two sons, Chris and Arthur Walters. She was a member of Leoma Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Chris (Lori) Walters of Leoma, Arthur (Tara) Walters of Loretto, brother, Larry (Phyllis) Dover of St. Joseph, sisters, Sue Silver of Lawrenceburg, Gail (Malcolm) Walters of Loretto, grandchildren, Jayden Gray, Reagan Walters, Cam (Charity) Walters, Kristin (Mark) Matiasz, great grandchildren, Ralynn Walters, Ada Walters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Horace “Bud” Dover, Thomas Dover, Herb Dover, and sisters, Lavern Dover and Claire Flatt.
The Memorial Service for Shirly Walters will be Saturday March 5th at 2 at Leoma Baptist Church.
