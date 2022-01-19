Shranda Mae Beddingfield was born September 16, 1995 in Pulaski, Tennessee. She passed on January 18, 2022 in Florence at the North Alabama Medical Center at the age of 26.
She was a loving, friendly, and outgoing person who loved spending time with her family and dog, Cookie. She loved to read, listen to music, and especially loved elephants.
Her visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Bunker Hill Church of God in Pulaski, Tennessee.
The funeral will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1:00pm at Bunker Hill Church of God.
The burial will then follow at Bee Springs Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her father, Billy “Blue” Bedingfield.
She is survived by,
Mother, Shirley Beddingfield of Pulaski, Tennessee
Sister, Shamberly Beddingfield of Pulaski, Tennessee
Brothers, Troy Beddingfield and wife Debra of Lynnville, Tennessee
Lee Beddingfield and wife Trina of Lynnville, Tennessee
Special Aunt, Susie Gulley of Pulaski, Tennessee
And several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews still survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Shranda Mae Beddingfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.