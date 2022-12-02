Sonya Ann Busby, age 60, of Summertown, TN passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Countryside Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Temple, TX and owner of Video Village.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Warren; and one brother, Stephen Douglas Warren.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Wayne Busby; one step-daughter, Chelsea Harris (Kevin); four grandchildren, Caitlyn Hughes, Bailee Chandler, Maddilyn Harris, and Emma Harris; her mother, Mary Lou Lyon Warren; one sister, Lori Shrader (Chuck); one niece, Kristina Pilkinton (Jeffery); one nephew, Kedrick Shrader; one great-niece, Evelyn Pilkinton; and special friend, Talisa Hood.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
