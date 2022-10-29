Stacey Lynn Smith, age 48 of Florence, AL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith. In her free time, she loved to study genealogy, Cross-stitch and crochet, cook for her family, and clean and restore cemetery monuments and graveplots. She was a Tennessee Vols Fan.
She is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Dewey and Rebecca Smith; Grandfather, James Jones; Grandmother, Jewel Bugg; Great Aunt, Lessie Jones; Aunt, Faye Wilson; Uncle, Bubber Jones; Cousin, Michael Smith.
She is survived by her Parents, Donny L. Smith and Nelma Kay Jones Smith; Sons, Dustin Smith, Casey Van Vliet, Michael Van Vliet; Daughter, Linda Van Vliet Sister, Becky Jones (Paul); Cherished Nephews, Connor Jones (Shelby), Mason Jones; Great Niece, Skyler Jones; Great Nephew, Tyler Jones; Dedicated Caregiver, Ruth Draddy.
Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Saturday, October, 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 p.m. with Brother A.J. Laster officiating.
Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery.
