Stanley Allen Burchell of Lynnville, TN passed away on Thursday, December 29th, 2022. He was born in Pulaski, TN on April 23rd, 1949 and was 73 years old.
Stanley was a loving husband, and brother. He was an Army Veteran from the Vietnam era; Stanley was drafted right out of high school and served from 1969 – 1971 where he then returned to Giles County to make it his home. Stanley was a lifelong construction worker and retired in 2014. He loved being outdoors and working in the yard. Most of all, he loved enjoying life with his wife, Wanda.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at Lynnwood Cemetery at 1:00PM with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Giles County Honor Guard.
He was preceded in death by, his parents, Rogers and Margaret Burchell, Brothers, Bob, Don, Charles D. “Rusty”, and Mike Burchell, sister, Barbara McCord, and nephew, David Burchell.
He is survived by,
His wife of 33 years, Wanda Wilson Burchell of Lynnville, TN
Stepdaughters, Katherine (Gene) Sauls of Pulaski, TN
Sherri McCurry of Murfreesboro, TN
Brother, James “Jim” (Jennifer) Burchell of Minor Hill, TN
Sisters, Gina Spain of Pulaski, TN
Carol Burchell of Pulaski, TN
Jan (Jeff) Darnell of Chapel Hill, TN
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Stanley Allen Burchell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.