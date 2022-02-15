Stanley Earl “Hoolie” Tidwell passed away on February 12 in Chattanooga, Tennessee after a valiant fight with liver disease and transplant. He was born September 8, 1953. “Hoolie” as Stan was known to so many was truly one of a kind. Quick with a joke or clever comment, he created his own unique world. If you were invited into this world, you were lucky and sure to be entertained and loved beyond measure. Stan grew up on Brush Creek and kept a home there, but he was a citizen of the world. He traveled in his RV anywhere that drew his interest. Some places were for work; some were just pleasure. He camped in his grandchildren’s yards, at the Buffalo River, and went by boat to his unique getaway in the bayou of Louisiana. He made new “old friends” wherever his wanderlust carried him.
“Hoolie” was a retired electrician and proud member of IBEW. He counted as bonus family the many men and women he helped to train in his profession. He was a dedicated and loving father and a legend as “Poppie the Pirate” to his grandchildren. When they were young, the grandchildren really believed him to be a pirate. Poppie loved nothing more than cooking a good homemade noodle soup or gumbo for his family and friends.
Stan was preceded in death too early by his wife, Regina Allen Tidwell and oldest daughter, Jessica Hope Tidwell. Also preceding him in death were his parents Floyd and Lucy Tidwell. He is survived by daughters Charity Rhodes (Chris Robertson) and Amanda Buchanan (Michael), and son Justin Tidwell. He leaves beloved grandchildren Mandalin Hennessee, Caitlyn Johnson, Cade Allen, Dalis and Charlie Buchanan, Shainna and Jacob Rhodes, Mackenzie and Bristol Tidwell; brother Donnie Tidwell (Jane), and sister Mary Ellen Killen (Robbie), a number of cherished nieces and nephews. He also leaves faithful companion Deborah Green, to whom the family is very grateful, and many treasured friends.
Due to Covid precautions there will be no public visitation. One of his last wishes was to keep his friends and family safe. A private burial will be held at a later date at Cox Cemetery where Stan will join his beloved daughter, wife, parents and grandparents. Greenhill Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to St. Jude or the charity of your choice. Thank you to everyone who has held Stan in your heart these last years, and from “Hoolie” he sends one final “Hootie hoo!”
