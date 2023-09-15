LOCAL OBIT 2

Stella Marie Gowen , age 85 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday September 15, 2023 at Home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Jonesboro,TN.Retired LPN, a member of Centerpoint Baptist Church, a Pianist, Sunday School Teacher, Gospel Singer, Crochet was her hobby which she made baby blankets for mission trips, served as a LPN with NHC at Brink St.     .  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday September 18, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Chris Gowen and Arnold Brown will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Centerpoint Baptist Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday September 18, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Sons-                        Chris Gowen (Patty)                                  Lawrenceburg, TN

                                 Johnny Gowen (Teresa)                            Leoma, TN

Daughters-              Karen Huntley (John)                               Fletcher, NC

                                 Jan Buie (Derek)                                        Lawrenceburg, TN

10-Grandchildren

13-Great Grandchildren

Preceded In Death By:

Husband-     Willard Gowen

Son-               Tommy Gowen

Parents-        Lloyd & Mamie Hammitt Vance

Brothers-      Danny & Pete Vance

Pallbearers will be- Chad Gowen, Phillip Gowen, Avery Gowen,

                                  Jeremy Gowen, Jacob Gowen, Ben Rasmussen

