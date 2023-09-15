Stella Marie Gowen , age 85 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday September 15, 2023 at Home after an extended illness. She was a native of Jonesboro,TN.Retired LPN, a member of Centerpoint Baptist Church, a Pianist, Sunday School Teacher, Gospel Singer, Crochet was her hobby which she made baby blankets for mission trips, served as a LPN with NHC at Brink St. . Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday September 18, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Chris Gowen and Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Baptist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday September 18, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Chris Gowen (Patty) Lawrenceburg, TN
Johnny Gowen (Teresa) Leoma, TN
Daughters- Karen Huntley (John) Fletcher, NC
Jan Buie (Derek) Lawrenceburg, TN
10-Grandchildren
13-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Willard Gowen
Son- Tommy Gowen
Parents- Lloyd & Mamie Hammitt Vance
Brothers- Danny & Pete Vance
Pallbearers will be- Chad Gowen, Phillip Gowen, Avery Gowen,
Jeremy Gowen, Jacob Gowen, Ben Rasmussen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.