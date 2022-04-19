Stephanie Escue, age 52, passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer on April 17, 2022. She was born on August 22, 1969, and raised by her mother, Patsy Prince, in Waynesboro, Tennessee.
Stephanie and her husband, Randy, built many memories together becoming the owners of Hitching Rail Diner. They also managed Laurel Hill Tackle and Deli, where they got to know many members of their community. She loved the challenge of a good yard sale, finding unique gems that would fit perfectly in her home. Like many, shopping was a hobby that she loved. She was never shy to treat herself when she came across something that caught her eye. Stephanie loved her family dearly and had a huge heart for Blue Heelers.
Those left to cherish Stephanie’s memory will be her mother: Pat Prince of Lawrenceburg; father: Jim Prince; husband: Randy Escue; children: Chastity, Jazmine, Whitney, Meghan, Ben; grandchildren: Lawson, Tayten, and Claire; stepsister: Debbie (Darryl) Thomason; stepbrother: Jamie Prince of Lawrenceburg; and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Lora Brown and Elmer Brown; aunts: Jackie McNatt, Reba Brown; uncles: Don Brown, Ben Brown; cousin: David Brown; and grandson: Jaiden
Her family will be receiving friends and family on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Whispering Hills Free Church of God in Summertown, TN. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM, with Terry Potts officiating. Visitation will be held before from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM prior to service time. She will be laid to rest at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family by visiting www.williamsfh.com
