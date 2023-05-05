LOCAL OBITUARY

Stephanie Lynn Jackson, 49 , of Lexington, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a graduate of Lexington High School and a dialysis patient for over 15 years.

A visitation will be Monday, May 8, 2023 from 12 -1 at Rogersville Funeral Home.  A graveside service will follow at Barnett Cemetery with Martin Cox officiating.  Family will serve as pallbearers.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stanley & Flora Cox, Paul & Sue Martin and Mary Swanner.  She is survived by her sons, Drew Cottrell, Dustin Cottrell and Tyler Jackson; parents, Paul & Carolyn Martin; brother, Jeffrey (Christina) Martin; nephew, Austin Martin and niece, Hannah Martin.

