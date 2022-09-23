LOCAL OBITUARY

Stephen Dale Brewer, 68, of St. Joseph, TN, passed away September 19, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Lawrenceburg. Stephen was a retired welder at Murray Ohio Manufacturing and was a member of Shelton Drive Church of Christ.

Stephen is survived by:

Wife: Tammy Brewer

Sons: Jonathan Michael Brewer, Britt Wayne Brewer, Jonathan Nathaniel Killen, and Joshua Duane Killen

Daughters: April Michelle Rhodes and Minnie Elizabeth Snyder

Brothers: Kenneth Brewer and Doyle Brewer

Sister: Elgina Covington

(9) Grandchildren

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Edward Lee Brewer and Beatrice Ethel Gist Brewer

Brothers: Charles Brewer and Jimmy Brewer

Sisters: Mary Ruth Brewer and Jo Ann Brewer

The family will visit with friends on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at Shelton Drive Church of Christ in St. Joseph, TN. The Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 5:00 P.M. at the church with Bro. Leon Smith officiating.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

