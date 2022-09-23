Stephen Dale Brewer, 68, of St. Joseph, TN, passed away September 19, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Lawrenceburg. Stephen was a retired welder at Murray Ohio Manufacturing and was a member of Shelton Drive Church of Christ.
Stephen is survived by:
Wife: Tammy Brewer
Sons: Jonathan Michael Brewer, Britt Wayne Brewer, Jonathan Nathaniel Killen, and Joshua Duane Killen
Daughters: April Michelle Rhodes and Minnie Elizabeth Snyder
Brothers: Kenneth Brewer and Doyle Brewer
Sister: Elgina Covington
(9) Grandchildren
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Edward Lee Brewer and Beatrice Ethel Gist Brewer
Brothers: Charles Brewer and Jimmy Brewer
Sisters: Mary Ruth Brewer and Jo Ann Brewer
The family will visit with friends on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. at Shelton Drive Church of Christ in St. Joseph, TN. The Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 5:00 P.M. at the church with Bro. Leon Smith officiating.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
