Stephen Dale Brewer, 68, of St. Joseph, TN, passed away September 19, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Lawrenceburg. Stephen was a retired welder at Murray Ohio Manufacturing and was a member of Shelton Drive Church of Christ.

Stephen is survived by:

Wife: Tammy Brewer

Sons: Jonathan Michael Brewer, Britt Wayne Brewer, Jonathan Nathaniel Killen, and Joshua Duane Killen

Daughters: April Michelle Rhodes and Minnie Elizabeth Snyder

Brothers: Kenneth Brewer and Doyle Brewer

Sister: Elgina Covington

(9) Grandchildren

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Edward Lee Brewer and Beatrice Ethel Gist Brewer

Brothers: Charles Brewer and Jimmy Brewer

Sisters: Mary Ruth Brewer and Jo Ann Brewer

There will be a Memorial Service held for Stephen at Shelton Drive Church of Christ in St. Joseph, TN with Bro. Leon Smith officiating in the near future.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

