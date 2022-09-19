Stephen Dale Brewer, 68, of St. Joseph, TN, passed away September 19, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Lawrenceburg. Stephen was a retired welder at Murray Ohio Manufacturing and was a member of Shelton Drive Church of Christ.
Stephen is survived by:
Wife: Tammy Brewer
Sons: Jonathan Michael Brewer, Britt Wayne Brewer, Jonathan Nathaniel Killen, and Joshua Duane Killen
Daughters: April Michelle Rhodes and Minnie Elizabeth Snyder
Brothers: Kenneth Brewer and Doyle Brewer
Sister: Elgina Covington
(9) Grandchildren
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Edward Lee Brewer and Beatrice Ethel Gist Brewer
Brothers: Charles Brewer and Jimmy Brewer
Sisters: Mary Ruth Brewer and Jo Ann Brewer
There will be a Memorial Service held for Stephen at Shelton Drive Church of Christ in St. Joseph, TN with Bro. Leon Smith officiating in the near future.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
