Stephen Lentz Pickle of Pulaski passed away on August 5, 2022 at STRHS-Pulaski. He was born in Columbia, TN on September 14, 1982 and was 39 years old.
He was an avid UT Fan. He loved going fishing and camping and also loved music, singing karaoke, cooking, any kind of animals, and spending time and having fun with his friends and family.
A private family memorial service will be held.
Memorial donations are suggested to go to the Giles County Public Library.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Ann Bass Pickle
He is survived by his
Sister, Paulette Bass Bledsoe of Pulaski.
Niece, Andrea (Ray) Prince Keeton of Pulaski.
Nephews, Brandon (Diane) Bass and John (Lisa) Bass.
Special family, Brenda Pickle, Amanda Tiller, Kendall Tiller, Mallie Tiller, Allivia Tiller, Liam Cooper, and Crystal Cooper.
Special Friends, Rev. Bill (Sissy) Moss, Jeff Harwell and family, Brad Butler and family, and Rudy Short.
Several great nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends also survived.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Stephen Lentz Pickle.
