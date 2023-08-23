Steve Leonard Belew , age 78 of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at home. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a United States Air Force Veteran of Vietnam, retired from Murray Ohio, a farmer,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00 am. Rickey Wade will be officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Bruce Belew Leoma, TN
Scott Belew Copperas Branch, TN
Ashley Belew Leoma, TN
Brothers- Stanley Belew Lawrenceburg, TN
Bobby Belew Lawrenceburg, TN
Sisters- Linda Perry Lawrenceburg, TN
Faye Belew Lawrenceburg, TN
12 Grandchildren
6 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Wife- Pearl Faye Belew
Parents- Elbert & Myrtle Watters Belew
Granddaughter- Haley Elizabeth Belew
Brother- Donald Belew
Sister- Sheila Webb
