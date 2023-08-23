LOCAL OBIT 2

Steve Leonard Belew , age 78 of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at home.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a United States Air Force Veteran of Vietnam, retired from Murray Ohio, a farmer,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00 am.  Rickey Wade will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Sons-                                 Bruce Belew                                  Leoma, TN

                                          Scott Belew                                   Copperas Branch, TN

                                          Ashley Belew                                   Leoma, TN

Brothers-                         Stanley Belew                                  Lawrenceburg, TN

                                          Bobby Belew                                  Lawrenceburg, TN

Sisters-                              Linda Perry                                   Lawrenceburg, TN

                                          Faye Belew                                      Lawrenceburg, TN

12 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Wife- Pearl Faye Belew

Parents- Elbert & Myrtle Watters Belew

Granddaughter- Haley Elizabeth Belew

Brother- Donald Belew

Sister- Sheila Webb

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

