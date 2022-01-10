LOCAL OBITUARY

Steve Truitt , age 68 of formerly of Killen, AL passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at home in Louisiana after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,retired from Reynolds,and of the Methodist faith.  Graveside Services will be held at Richardson Chapel Cemetery on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Marcus Wilson will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. 

Survivors are:

Sister-                  Teresa Thigpen                Larose, LA

Several Nieces & Nephews

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 Is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Truitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you