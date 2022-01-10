Steve Truitt , age 68 of formerly of Killen, AL passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at home in Louisiana after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,retired from Reynolds,and of the Methodist faith. Graveside Services will be held at Richardson Chapel Cemetery on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 am. Marcus Wilson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Sister- Teresa Thigpen Larose, LA
Several Nieces & Nephews
