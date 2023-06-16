Steven Allan Eastep, 53, of Anderson, AL, passed away after an extended illness. Steven was a Machinist at Mid South Extrusion in Muscle Shoals for many years and a member of the Baptist faith.
Steven is survived by:
Parents: Stevie Eastep and Venetta Thompson Eastep of Anderson, AL
Daughter: Caterina Eastep Lewey (Keenan) of Gautier, Mississippi
Sister: Tonya Eastep Mosley (Terry Davis) of Anderson, AL
Niece: Summer Mosley
Nephew: Hunter Mosley
There will be a graveside service for Steven on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Pettus Cemetery in Lexington, AL. Bro. Mike Poff will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Brent Boston, Blake Boston, Tyler Boston, Johnathan Henry, Zack Eastep, Blake Williams, and Keenan Lewey. Honorary pallbearer will be Hunter Mosley.
Greenhill Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.