LOCAL OBITUARY

Steven Lee Flatt , age 55 of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence

County , TN, and of the Baptist faith . Funeral Services will be held at Loretto

Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm . Rodney Krick will be

officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens . Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel .

Survivors are:

Parents- Freddie &amp; Barbara Jean Sandy Flatt Loretto, TN

Sister- Becky Kizer (Chuck) Loretto, TN

Niece- Lori Carter St. Joseph, TN

Great Nephew- Jaxon Carter St Joseph, TN

     

     

      

     

     

     

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Flatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you