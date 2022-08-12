Steven Lee Flatt , age 55 of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence
County , TN, and of the Baptist faith . Funeral Services will be held at Loretto
Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm . Rodney Krick will be
officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens . Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel .
Survivors are:
Parents- Freddie & Barbara Jean Sandy Flatt Loretto, TN
Sister- Becky Kizer (Chuck) Loretto, TN
Niece- Lori Carter St. Joseph, TN
Great Nephew- Jaxon Carter St Joseph, TN
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
