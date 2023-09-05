Sue Ann Calhoun, age 85, of Lebanon, TN, formerly of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Monday, September 04, 2023, at Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon, TN. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, retired from NHC, and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Ruby Belew Shelton; her husband, Winford Calhoun; and three brothers, Lonnie Shelton, Jr., Jim Shelton, and Thomas Shelton.
She is survived by one son, David Calhoun (Kristy) of Lebanon, TN; and granddaughter, Brittany Calhoun of Lebanon, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 12:00 PM Thursday, September 07, 2023, with Mickey Brackin officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to The Nashville Dream Center at nashvilledreamcenter.com/donate. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
