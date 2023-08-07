Sue Barnett Goodson, age 77 of Dickson, TN passed away Friday August 4, 2023.
Survivors include her husband, Karl Goodson of Dickson, TN; children, Kathy Sugg (Jimmy) of Tennessee City, TN, Myra Jane Goodson of Tennessee City, TN, Jean Haskins (Larry) of Dickson, TN; adopted great grandchildren, Kyli Hall and Noah Hall both of Dickson, TN; sisters, Imogene Krick of Loretto, TN, Sandra Vance (Jim) of Nashville, TN; 2 grandchildren, Cassie Cumbie (Billy) of Fairhope, AL, Traci Hall of Dickson, TN; 2 great grandchildren, Gunner and Lyla Cumbie of Fairhope, AL; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Saturday August 12, 2023 at 2 PM from the Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday August 12th from 11 AM until time of service.
Those desiring memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements by Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN.
