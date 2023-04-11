Sue R. Wilson, age 92 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Sunday, April 9th, 2023. She was a Member of Mars Hill Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg, TN as well as a member of the Sewing Club. Her hobbies included: Spending time with her grandkids and watching them play sports, gardening, reading, and traveling. She will be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother who will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Guy and Vivian Ragan; Brother, James F. Ragan.
She is survived by her Husband of 45 years, J.B. Wilson; Sons, Steve Hardison and Keith Hardison (Lisa); Grandchildren, Jared Keith Hardison (Danielle), Drew Hardison (Bethany), and Sarah Margaret Sain (Clint); Great Grandchildren, Henry Hardison, Eleanor Hardison, and Grant Hardison; 1 Nephew and 2 Nieces.
Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Mickey Brackin and Brother Chad Moore officiating.
Interment will be at Mimosa Cemetery.
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home.
