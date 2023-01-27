Susan Elisabeth LeQuire, 59, passed away January 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Esse, as she was affectionately called, was born on May 28,1963, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Robert and Norma LeQuire. She is an alumna of The Webb School and the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert LeQuire. She is survived by her children, Catherine and William, her mother, Norma, her sister, Lydia Newsom (Mark), and her brothers Rand and Craig (Jennifer).
Esse shared her love of reading with her children. She enjoyed being outside with the sun on her face and her hands in the earth, either planting flowers or working in her garden. Esse had a way with words and was an excellent writer as well as a talented artist. She was a wonderful hostess and loved creating memories with meals for her loved ones and friends. She had a love for animals and is survived by her loving pups. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to St Jude Children’s Hospital or to animal rescue.
As a Christian, may she rest in peace and rise in glory.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 28th,2023 at 2:00pm at New Zion Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Susan Elisabeth LeQuire.
