Sylvester Joseph "Fudder" Rigling , age 88 of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at home after a extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Loretto Telephone Company, and of the Catholic faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:00 am. Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fudder's Place. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Lois Fisher Rigling Loretto, TN
2 Sons- Larry Rigling (Sandy) Maryville, TN
Bob Rigling (Tina) Loretto, TN
1 Daughter- Katrina Brooks Loretto, TN
6 Grandchildren
11 Great Grandchildren
1 Great Great Grandchild
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Henry & Mary Idell Payne Rigling
