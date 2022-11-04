Sylvia Jane Dickey Hillhouse passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 in Arlington, TX. She was born on April 23, 1946 in Lawrence County, TN. She graduated from Summertown High School and Martin Methodist in Pulaski, TN prior to moving to Texas. She spent many years teaching school before retiring from the Fort Worth Texas Independent School District after thirty-four years. She began as a Special Ed Teacher, and after gaining her Master’s and Doctorate Degrees, worked as a Special Ed Diagnostician. In her off time, she was an avid reader, enjoyed volunteer work, and had an insatiable curiosity and never stopped learning. She loved people and had a great number of friends and “friends who were family to her.”
She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence Robert and Myrtle Moore Dickey; her “adopted” parents: Floyd and Odel Ingram; and “adopted” brother: Mark Ingram of Three Oaks, TN.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years: Larry Hillhouse of Arlington, TX; son: Jason (Karen) Hillhouse; granddaughter: Mackenzie Hillhouse of California; sisters: Gale (Bill) Burdick of Decatur, AL and Ruth (Bill) Derrington of Frankfort, KY; sisters-in-law: Joyce (Harold) Kilgo of Fort Payne, AL and Janis (Andy) Doss of Leoma, TN; “adopted” brother: Jack (Peggy) Ingram of Lawrenceburg TN; “adopted” sister: Millie (Stan) Lopp of Columbia, TN; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Saturday, November 05, 2022, at Ethridge United Methodist Church in Ethridge, TN. A memorial service will be conducted at Ethridge United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 05, 2022. Inurnment will follow at Fall River Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN.
