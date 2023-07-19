LOCAL OBIT 2

Sylvia Jean Russ Flippo, 82, of Madison, AL, passed away July 15, 2023, at her residence.  She was a teacher and worked in engineering as a drafter, a member of Atlas Church of Christ and a member of Madison Church of Christ. She loved gardening and children.  She was known as Aunt Sylvia and Fava to many.

Survivors include:

            Sons:  John Flippo (Laura) & Paul Flippo

            Sisters:  Janice Miller & Faye Felty

            Grandchildren:  Lindell Flippo & Jack Flippo

            In-laws:  Wayne & Hazel Mays, Selton & Jenny Killen, Bonnie Flippo, Steve McRight,

                                    Marion Ayres & Randy Felty

Preceded in death by:

            Husband of 48 years:  Clifford L Flippo

            Parents:  Phillip Russ & Gracie Adams Russ

            Brother:  Phillip Russ, Jr.

            In-laws:  Alton & Monk Flippo, Bill & Mazie Keeton, Martha McRight, David Flippo,

                                    Bob Ayres & Lonnie Flippo

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 1:00pm, at Atlas Church of Christ, with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating.  Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. 

Pallbearers will be:  Mike Flippo, A.J. Flippo, Don Wilsdorf, Mike Hamner, Jimmy Keeton & James White.

Honorary pallbearers will be:  Jack Flippo, Selton Killen & Wayne Mays.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:  Atlas Church of Christ Building Fund or Servants’ Heart Ministry.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

