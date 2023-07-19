Sylvia Jean Russ Flippo, 82, of Madison, AL, passed away July 15, 2023, at her residence. She was a teacher and worked in engineering as a drafter, a member of Atlas Church of Christ and a member of Madison Church of Christ. She loved gardening and children. She was known as Aunt Sylvia and Fava to many.
Survivors include:
Sons: John Flippo (Laura) & Paul Flippo
Sisters: Janice Miller & Faye Felty
Grandchildren: Lindell Flippo & Jack Flippo
In-laws: Wayne & Hazel Mays, Selton & Jenny Killen, Bonnie Flippo, Steve McRight,
Marion Ayres & Randy Felty
Preceded in death by:
Husband of 48 years: Clifford L Flippo
Parents: Phillip Russ & Gracie Adams Russ
Brother: Phillip Russ, Jr.
In-laws: Alton & Monk Flippo, Bill & Mazie Keeton, Martha McRight, David Flippo,
Bob Ayres & Lonnie Flippo
The funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 1:00pm, at Atlas Church of Christ, with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Mike Flippo, A.J. Flippo, Don Wilsdorf, Mike Hamner, Jimmy Keeton & James White.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Jack Flippo, Selton Killen & Wayne Mays.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Atlas Church of Christ Building Fund or Servants’ Heart Ministry.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
