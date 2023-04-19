Tabe Haymons, age 47, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and employed with Modine Mfg.
He was preceded in death by one brother, David "Dave" Haymons.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Haymons of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Kayla Cook (Hunter) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Gaven Haymons of Lawrenceburg, TN; his parents, David and Deborah Haymons of Lawrenceburg, TN; one half-sister, Eulialia Haymons of Columbia, TN; three sisters, Belinda Lewis (Dan) of Dickson, TN, Mary Cox (Michael) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Brooke Gray (Patrick) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and one brother, Luke Haymons of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
