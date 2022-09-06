Tammie Elaine Norwood passed away Sunday, September 4th, 2022. She was born in Pulaski, TN on January 28th, 1964 and was 58 years old.
She was lovingly known as Tammie D, Estelle, T.D., Pammie, Mimi, and Gigi. To know her was to know a wild mustang who could never be tamed. She ran free and loved fiercely. Weren’t we lucky to be part of her herd! There was no obstacle she wouldn’t tackle---except dishes! One thing is for certain there will never be another practical joker, scraper, survivor, foodie, or gardener like Tammie D. She was a live wire who had no idea what slow down meant. Memories of her antics, laughter, and smile will live on in our hearts forever.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 10th, 2022 from 10:00pm – 12:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will follow at Minor Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Norwood, Parents, Loel Dollins and Elaine Kirk, Nieces, Amber Dollins and Brittany Whipple.
She is survived by,
Her Granddaughters, Izzy Mai Askew, Lilly and Aubrey Bethune.
Grandsons, Jenson and Jaxson
Honorary Daughter, Amber (Kevin) Wilburn of Lynnville, TN
Step-sons, Nevin (Kari) Norwood and Nick Norwood
Step-Daughter, Nissa Hernandez
Brothers, Gary Dollins, Greg Dollins, and Brandon (Vickie) Beard of Minor Hill, TN
Sisters, Marqueda Whipple of Athens, AL, Michelle Kirk of Minor Hill, TN, and Tiffany (Brian) Rainey of Athens, AL
Partner in crime, Jimmy D. Jackson of Murfreesboro, TN
Step-Father, Joe Kirk of Minor Hill, TN
Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Pall Bearers will be Cody and Tommy Whipple, Whitt and Will Jackson, Jimmy D. Jackson, Max Smith, Paul Stafford, and Wayne Bethune.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Tammie Elaine Norwood.
