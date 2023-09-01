LOCAL OBIT 2

Tammy Renea Kennedy Telker, 53, of Loretto, TN, passed away at MD Anderson Center on August 28, 2023. Tammy was an Optician with Remke Eye Clinic and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Loretto, TN.

Tammy is survived by:

Husband: Joseph Edward Telker, Jr.

Son: Joseph Edward Telker, III and wife Savannah

Daughter: Jessica Renea Telker Garris and husband William

Sister: Vanessa Sticht and husband Leo

Grandson: Joseph Edward Telker IV

Parents: Rick and Paulette Kennedy

Visitation for Tammy will beTuesday, September 5, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Loretto, TN with the Rosary Service from 10:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. The Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 P.M. with Father Joseph Mundakal officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Loretto, TN.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Prewett, Chris Prewett, Brice Earnheart, Wayne Forsythe, Todd Fisher, Michael Marks, Kyle Minton, and Ken Minton. Honorary pallbearer will be Dill McKinney.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

