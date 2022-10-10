Tammy Gail Story , age 59 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday October 9, 2022 at Home. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. Manager of Rental Property.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday October 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Kristie Wilson Story Lawrenceburg, TN
Father- Tommy Story Sr. Westpoint, TN
Mother- Wanda Story Lawrenceburg, TN
Brother- Tommy Story Jr. Westpoint, TN
Sister- Candy James Summertown, TN
Preceded In Death By:
Maternal Grandparents- Bill & Lucy Weaver Russ
Paternal Grandparents- J.R. & Mary Jo Welch Story
