Obituary

Tammy Gail Story , age 59 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday October 9, 2022 at Home.  She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN.  Manager of Rental Property.   

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday October 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Wife-                       Kristie Wilson Story                          Lawrenceburg, TN

Father-                   Tommy Story Sr.                                Westpoint, TN

Mother-                  Wanda Story                                       Lawrenceburg, TN

Brother-                 Tommy Story Jr.                                Westpoint, TN

Sister-                     Candy James                                      Summertown, TN

Preceded In Death By:

Maternal Grandparents-    Bill & Lucy Weaver Russ

Paternal Grandparents-     J.R. & Mary Jo Welch Story

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy Story as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

