Tammy Venice Nard Caperton, 47, of Florence, AL, passed away June 8, 2022 at her home. Tammy was a loving Homemaker and a member of Bethel Grove Baptist Church.
Tammy is survived by:
Husband: Roy Mack Caperton, Jr.
Mother: Polly Ann Pigg Nard
Sons: Roy Mack Caperton III and Skyler Lee Caperton (Elizabeth)
Sister: Samantha Denise Nard Kimbrell
Grandchildren: Lilah Chevelle Caperton and Skyler Lee Caperton, Jr.
Nephews: Ryan Kimbrell and Chase Kimbrell
Sister-In-law: Hollie Daniels
Brother-In-Law: Danny Caperton
Mother-in-law: Vergie Nix
Grandmother: Nelly Caperton
She was preceded in death by:
Father: Robert Lee Nard
Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11:00-1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Hollis Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hollie Daniels, Ryan Kimbrell, Chase Kimbrell, Aaron Caperton, Conner Caperton, Skyler Caperton & Roy Caperton, Jr.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
