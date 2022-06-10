LOCAL OBITUARY

Tammy Venice Nard Caperton, 47, of Florence, AL, passed away June 8, 2022 at her home. Tammy was a loving Homemaker and a member of Bethel Grove Baptist Church.

Tammy is survived by:

Husband: Roy Mack Caperton, Jr.

Mother: Polly Ann Pigg Nard

Sons: Roy Mack Caperton III and Skyler Lee Caperton (Elizabeth)

Sister: Samantha Denise Nard Kimbrell

Grandchildren: Lilah Chevelle Caperton and Skyler Lee Caperton, Jr.

Nephews: Ryan Kimbrell and Chase Kimbrell

Sister-In-law: Hollie Daniels

Brother-In-Law: Danny Caperton

Mother-in-law: Vergie Nix

Grandmother: Nelly Caperton

She was preceded in death by:

Father: Robert Lee Nard

Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11:00-1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Hollis Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Hollie Daniels, Ryan Kimbrell, Chase Kimbrell, Aaron Caperton, Conner Caperton, Skyler Caperton & Roy Caperton, Jr.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



