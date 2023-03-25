Ted Dewayne Watkins passed away on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on December 30, 1959 and was 63 years old.
Ted enjoyed being outside, riding through the countryside, creeks, and enjoying nature. He loved cutting grass and was very particular about how his yard looked. He enjoyed listening to WKSR all day, every day for most of his life. He was a huge Swap and Shop listener.
A memorial service will be 2:00pm Monday, March 27, 2023, at the New Providence Church of Christ in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Ted was preceded in death by his daughter Lauren Faith Watkins. His parents Carl Wilburn and Betty Farmer Watkins along with his brother Mickey Watkins.
He is survived by his daughter, Amber (Dustin) Birdsong of Pulaski, Tennessee; son, Zach (Kayla) Watkins of Pulaski, Tennessee; son, Shane Watkins of Pulaski, Tennessee; grandchildren, Knox Birdsong, Clay Birdsong, Meadow Birdsong, and Elly Watkins; brother, Lee (Kristy) Watkins of Lewisburg, Tennessee; sister, Carlene Watkins of Pulaski, Tennessee. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Ted Dewayne Watkins.
