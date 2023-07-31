Teddie "Ted" Lewis Stone Jr., age 80, of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
He was born in Denver, Colorado on October 22, 1942 to the late Teddie Sr. and Helen Stone. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and a devoted member and Deacon of Providence Baptist Church. He is a twice retired Engineer who worked on the early-stage rocket boosters and supported the Missile Defense program for the Country he loved.
A visitation for Ted will be held Monday, July 31, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Providence Baptist Church, 659 Nancy Green Ridge Road, Goodspring, TN. Ted will be laid to rest in New Zion Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his spouses, Linda Sue Stone (wife of 41 years) and Jacklyn Stone, his brother, Ralph Stone, and his sisters, Vivian Seymour and Sandy Simons.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Ann "Marti" Forbus Stone of Pulaski, his sons, Chris Stone and wife Susan of Athens and Troy Stone and wife Sabrina of Lawrenceburg, his daughter, Kimberly Stone of Pulaski, his grandchildren, Gabbi Malone, Julia Kennair, Dawn Smith, and Casey Smith, his step-children, Sue Forbus, Reda Sabo, Gary Forbus and Connie, Jane Ciesielski and Tony, Anna Sierengowski and Walter, and Amy Harwell and Brant, and 17 step grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, P.O. box 50, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.