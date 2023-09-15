LOCAL OBIT 2

Teresa Ann Smith , age 55 of Loretto, TN passed away Wednesday September 13, 2023 at STRHS- Lawrenceburg, after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Aberdene,MS.worked at Walmart,and of the Church of Christ Faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday September 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Colin Leighton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery  

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday September 16, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Husband-              Timothy Smith                                  Loretto, TN

2-Daughters-         Shauna Ann Smith                           Lawrenceburg, TN

                               Latasha Wilson                                 Loretto, TN

Father-                  J. V. Giles                                          Loretto, TN

3-Sisters-              Tina Ray                                            Lawrenceburg, TN

                              Tammy Smith                                    Lawrenceburg, TN

                              Tiffany Staggs                                    FL

6-Grandchildren- Izabella- Paxton- Zailey- Weston- Azaleigh & Kesiyah

Preceded In Death By:

Mother-   Judy Ryans

     

     

     

     

     

 

 

