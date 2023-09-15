Teresa Ann Smith , age 55 of Loretto, TN passed away Wednesday September 13, 2023 at STRHS- Lawrenceburg, after a sudden illness. She was a native of Aberdene,MS.worked at Walmart,and of the Church of Christ Faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday September 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Colin Leighton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday September 16, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Timothy Smith Loretto, TN
2-Daughters- Shauna Ann Smith Lawrenceburg, TN
Latasha Wilson Loretto, TN
Father- J. V. Giles Loretto, TN
3-Sisters- Tina Ray Lawrenceburg, TN
Tammy Smith Lawrenceburg, TN
Tiffany Staggs FL
6-Grandchildren- Izabella- Paxton- Zailey- Weston- Azaleigh & Kesiyah
Preceded In Death By:
Mother- Judy Ryans
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
