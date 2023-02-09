Teresa Ann Young Williams, age 52 was born June 9, 1970 in Pulaski, TN to the late Robert Young and Della Patterson Young. She departed this life unexpectedly on February 2, 2023.
Teresa started working at age 16 for Pat Calhan at Dixie Maid. She later moved to Nashville where she worked for Vanderbilt Hospital and Metropolis Parking Service. She was always a hard worker.
She loved life and her family. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother Della Young, two daughters Tarica Fowler, and Kreshia Hayes; her sisters, Lennita (Rashad) Tate, Amy (John) Moody, Nikiya Young, April Young, and Cathay Young; brother, Keith Young; grandkids, Kani Hayes, Collier Thomas, Kyelle Thomas, and Legacy Rodgers; Special Friend, Veronica Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service for Teresa Ann Young Williams will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 beginning with visitation at 12 noon until 1:00 pm and the 1:00 pm funeral service immediately following at The Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association (Central Building), 1033 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Teresa Ann Young Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.