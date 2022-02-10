Teresa Enochs Melendez, age 57 of Columbia, TN, originally of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center. She was of the Christian Faith. She loved spending time with her grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Gerald Enochs and Shirley Keener.
She is survived by her Mother, Aline Enochs; Daughters, Kaylynn Prentice (Michael), Alisha Gama (Justin); Partner, Stephen Kilpatrick; Brothers, Stephen Keener (Chasity), Shawn Keener (Becky); Sisters, Bonnie Sedberry (Jimmy), Melanie Morton (Jeff), Angela Rogers (Charles), Wanda Barnes; Grandchildren, Mateo (Alley), Damien, Maria, Kalessa, Josiah, Hanna, Hunter; 2 Great Grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; Special Friends, Faye, Regina, and Patsy.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Matt Broadbent officiating.
Interment will be at Houser Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
