Teressa A. Risner-Fisher, age 65, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 after an extended illness. She last worked part time at Auto Mart Camper and Truck. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, spending time at the river, vacationing at the Smokey Mountains, and spending time with her family and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Charlie and Ruby Bean Risner; Brothers, Joel Risner, Daniel Risner, and Doyle Risner; Sisters, Ava Jones and Thelma Brown.
She is survived by her Daughter, Renea Hearp; Grandchildren, Riley Martin, Dylan Martin, Logan Brazier, Ian Brazier, Cierra Shrader; Brothers, Eual Risner; Sisters, Evelyn Hyde, Glenda Lamer, Wanda Risner; Special Nephew, Wade Risner; Special Caretakers, Sunshine and her Daughter, Ariyan; Several Nieces and Nephews.
Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Brother Jimmy Rochelle will be officiating.
Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
