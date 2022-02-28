Terrell Aaron Box , age 64 of Westpoint, TN passed away Saturday February 26, 2022 at Home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,AL.A Brick Mason,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 11:00 am. Chris Blalock will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday February 28, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Rhonda Gail Box Westpoint, TN
Father- Clifton Goins Tuscumbia, AL
Son- Scottie Box (Amber) Trinity, AL
Daughters- Angie Box Decatur, AL
Danielle Martin (Rick) Florence, AL
Sister- Jenny Sapp (Wendel) Town Creek, AL
7-Grandchildren
5-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Mother- Edith Box Goins
Son- Shawn Box
Brother- Verbon Burnett
