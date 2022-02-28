LOCAL OBITUARY

Terrell Aaron Box , age 64 of Westpoint, TN passed away Saturday February 26, 2022 at Home after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,AL.A Brick Mason,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Chris Blalock will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday February 28, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                        Rhonda Gail Box                                   Westpoint, TN 

Father-                    Clifton Goins                                           Tuscumbia, AL 

Son-                         Scottie Box (Amber)                               Trinity, AL 

Daughters-             Angie Box                                                 Decatur, AL 

                                Danielle Martin (Rick)                           Florence, AL 

Sister-                     Jenny Sapp (Wendel)                             Town Creek, AL 

7-Grandchildren 

5-Great Grandchildren 

Preceded In Death By: 

Mother-      Edith Box Goins 

Son-            Shawn Box 

Brother-    Verbon Burnett 

